Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 11,868 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after buying an additional 118,090 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $13,217,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 582,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $202.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.04. The firm has a market cap of $324.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.70, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.65 and a 1 year high of $202.72.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,493 shares of company stock valued at $40,152,154. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.