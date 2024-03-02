Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $4.40 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth $542,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 13.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 174.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 59.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 491,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,011,000 after purchasing an additional 182,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,311,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.90.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $499.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $488.86 and a 200-day moving average of $468.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $516.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

