Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6,213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.47. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $42.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Activity

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. Barclays increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

