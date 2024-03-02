Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 698.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,784 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of AZEK worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 62.8% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 16,565 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the third quarter valued at about $1,024,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in AZEK by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in AZEK in the third quarter worth $2,593,000.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AZEK opened at $48.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.92. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Insider Activity

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $467,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,457,075.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at $41,650,657.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $2,342,230. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AZEK. Wolfe Research started coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AZEK

About AZEK

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.