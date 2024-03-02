Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,771 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Fastenal by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 93,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,975 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 77.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 21,292 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 16.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 266,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $417,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $698,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,629.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $417,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,040 shares of company stock worth $8,311,896 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.75. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.