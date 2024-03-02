Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,315 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $188.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.03. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $196.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $172.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

