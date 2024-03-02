Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $5.14 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,135 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on FTNT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $70.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,559. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

