Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $5.15 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 278.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,655 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,755 shares of company stock worth $20,087,782. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $252.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.99. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

