Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 761.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after acquiring an additional 167,977 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Celsius by 19.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,825,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. JW Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 9.8% during the third quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,160,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 143.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,551,000 after buying an additional 108,292 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 5.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,428,000 after buying an additional 62,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $848,134.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,715,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $848,134.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,715,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $196,704.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,099,058 shares of company stock valued at $51,603,269 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 1.87. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.69.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Bank of America lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Celsius from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.97.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

