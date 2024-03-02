Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1,356.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,427 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43,239 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $87,276,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Target by 83.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 6.8% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.58.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $155.29 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $171.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.