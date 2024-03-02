Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Clorox by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock opened at $152.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.