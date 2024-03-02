Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,675 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Conagra Brands by 283.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 37.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 75.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,748,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,986 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $38.94.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.96%.

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

