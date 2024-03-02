Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1,934.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,750 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,663,000 after buying an additional 2,923,907 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,278,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,781,000 after buying an additional 1,670,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,732,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,915,000 after buying an additional 1,545,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $163.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $164.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

