Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 108,100 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,832 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,100 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Tripadvisor worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Tripadvisor by 40.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 71,977 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tripadvisor by 8.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,471 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 83,290 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Tripadvisor by 41.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,033,942 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $17,051,000 after acquiring an additional 302,211 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth about $1,307,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth about $1,024,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 452.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Several research firms recently commented on TRIP. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

