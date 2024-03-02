Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 1,061 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.8% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 18.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ANSYS by 11.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 4.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSS opened at $339.62 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $340.81 and a 200 day moving average of $312.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.75.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

