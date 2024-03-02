Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

GTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Gray Television from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gray Television to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gray Television

Gray Television Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $546.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.70.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.31 million. Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gray Television will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently -23.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Gray Television by 336.8% during the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,578 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,491,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after buying an additional 966,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,115,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,094,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,730,000 after buying an additional 661,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.