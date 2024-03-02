Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Great Elm Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 38.3% annually over the last three years.
Great Elm Capital Stock Performance
GECC opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $49.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. Great Elm Capital has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $11.82.
About Great Elm Capital
Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.
