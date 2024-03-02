Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Great Elm Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 38.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Great Elm Capital Stock Performance

GECC opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $49.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. Great Elm Capital has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $11.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

About Great Elm Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 111.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 470.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.