Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 6.6 %

GRBK opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.95. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $59.36.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn sold 418,290 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $18,743,574.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,830,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,868,931.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

