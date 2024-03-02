Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.36

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.36 and last traded at $59.20, with a volume of 103496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRBK has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GRBK

Green Brick Partners Trading Down 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average is $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.71.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Einhorn sold 418,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $18,743,574.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,830,148 shares in the company, valued at $350,868,931.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 123.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 82,384 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 60.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 15.9% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 97.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 41,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

(Get Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.