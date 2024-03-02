Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.31

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.31 and last traded at $51.27, with a volume of 43167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.94 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $236,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $115,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,349.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,719 shares of company stock worth $547,803 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 846.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 216,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,102,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 26,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

