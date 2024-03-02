Greenwich LifeSciences’ (GLSI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

GLSI stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel purchased 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $140,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,951,923.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 52.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.