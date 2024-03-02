Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Earns Mkt Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a mkt outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Gritstone bio Stock Performance

Shares of GRTS stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Gritstone bio has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gritstone bio

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRTS. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Gritstone bio by 78.0% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Gritstone bio by 134.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including microsatellite stable colorectal cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.