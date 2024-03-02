Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Raised to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.44.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.08. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,411,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,086,000 after buying an additional 412,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,273,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,001,000 after purchasing an additional 101,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,941,000 after purchasing an additional 616,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,926,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,814,000 after purchasing an additional 216,257 shares during the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

