Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ASR. Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $274.00.

NYSE:ASR opened at $288.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $317.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

