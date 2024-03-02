Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Position Raised by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 141.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,831,000 after buying an additional 1,079,268 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $76,802,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $47,584,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 351.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 720,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,800,000 after buying an additional 560,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,902.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,824,000 after buying an additional 459,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.73.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE GWRE opened at $116.73 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $121.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $143,126.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $543,755.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,926,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,599. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

