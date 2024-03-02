Haleon plc Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HLN)

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1064 per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Haleon Stock Performance

NYSE HLN opened at $8.45 on Friday. Haleon has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 56.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 21.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 11.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 3.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 11.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

