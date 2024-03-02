HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CFO Navam Welihinda Sells 2,500 Shares

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Navam Welihinda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HashiCorp alerts:

On Thursday, February 22nd, Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $54,600.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $54,875.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Navam Welihinda sold 33,045 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $753,426.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00.

HashiCorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $25.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. HashiCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $36.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded HashiCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,642,000 after buying an additional 2,368,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,484,000 after acquiring an additional 999,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,353,000 after purchasing an additional 949,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.