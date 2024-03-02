HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CFO Navam Welihinda Sells 2,500 Shares

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Navam Welihinda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $54,600.00.
- On Friday, February 9th, Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $54,875.00.
- On Thursday, December 21st, Navam Welihinda sold 33,045 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $753,426.00.
- On Tuesday, December 5th, Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00.
HashiCorp Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $25.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. HashiCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $36.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded HashiCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,642,000 after buying an additional 2,368,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,484,000 after acquiring an additional 999,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,353,000 after purchasing an additional 949,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
