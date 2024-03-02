HC Wainwright Raises CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target to $27.00

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKFree Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CleanSpark’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLSK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded CleanSpark from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $5.30 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.22.

CleanSpark Trading Up 6.8 %

CLSK stock opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $23.45.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CleanSpark news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $549,286.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,403.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $549,286.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,403.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 399,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,916,289. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after buying an additional 246,633 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

