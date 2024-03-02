HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Holdings Boosted by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 99.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,647,967.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $311.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $318.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.09.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

