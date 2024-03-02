Head to Head Survey: Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) versus Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC)

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) and Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taylor Morrison Home and Smith Douglas Homes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Morrison Home $7.42 billion 0.84 $768.93 million $6.98 8.27 Smith Douglas Homes $925.89 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Taylor Morrison Home has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

This table compares Taylor Morrison Home and Smith Douglas Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Morrison Home 10.37% 16.21% 9.68% Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Taylor Morrison Home and Smith Douglas Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Morrison Home 0 3 2 0 2.40 Smith Douglas Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17

Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus target price of $57.20, suggesting a potential downside of 0.87%. Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus target price of $26.70, suggesting a potential downside of 14.59%. Given Taylor Morrison Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taylor Morrison Home is more favorable than Smith Douglas Homes.

Summary

Taylor Morrison Home beats Smith Douglas Homes on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services. In addition, the company operates under the Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison, and Esplanade brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North and South Carolina, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

