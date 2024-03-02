Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

NYSE HESM opened at $34.64 on Friday. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Hess Midstream’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.6343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.53%.

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $377,545,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HESM. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 36.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,728,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,528 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,335,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,700 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 179,205.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,151,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,496 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,167,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,200,000 after purchasing an additional 887,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,792,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,709,000 after purchasing an additional 811,976 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Stories

