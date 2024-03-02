High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HLF. Cormark reduced their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on High Liner Foods from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on HLF
High Liner Foods Stock Performance
High Liner Foods Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.
About High Liner Foods
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than High Liner Foods
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.