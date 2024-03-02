High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HLF. Cormark reduced their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on High Liner Foods from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

TSE HLF opened at C$12.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$420.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.84. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$10.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

