Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Shares Down 5.9%

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) was down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.96 and last traded at $45.79. Approximately 169,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 778,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.64.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.93.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

