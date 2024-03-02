HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HRT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HireRight in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in HireRight during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in HireRight by 727.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in HireRight by 328.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in HireRight by 472.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRT opened at $14.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. HireRight has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.28.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

