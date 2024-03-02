Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 28,850 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Photronics worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Photronics by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 49.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 587.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $29.69 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

