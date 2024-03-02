Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 229,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Alta Equipment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.38. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $374.52 million, a P/E ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66.

Alta Equipment Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Voss Capital, Llc acquired 6,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $65,050.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,383,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,757,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $30,330,388.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Voss Capital, Llc purchased 6,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $65,050.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 975,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,383,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,108 shares of company stock worth $445,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

