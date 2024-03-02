Hodges Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DAL opened at $42.17 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAL. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.54.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

