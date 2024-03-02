Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD opened at $192.95 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $193.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.46.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

