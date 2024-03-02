Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $902,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,567,000 after purchasing an additional 138,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,213,000 after buying an additional 72,732 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,804,000 after buying an additional 924,128 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,296,000 after buying an additional 541,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,614,000 after acquiring an additional 46,720 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $106.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.47. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.82.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.