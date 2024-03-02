Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter worth $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Option Care Health stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.