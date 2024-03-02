Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New $718,000 Investment in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 87,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIG. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 949.5% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 126,006 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 1,770,822 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $14,538,000 after buying an additional 1,328,032 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Transocean by 342.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,112,543 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 861,209 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 20,935 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 12.0% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,663,543 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Stock Performance

RIG opened at $5.09 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.17 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

RIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

