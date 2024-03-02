Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,887 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $43.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.27 billion, a PE ratio of 112.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.89. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.