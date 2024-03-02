Hodges Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.03 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,556 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.91. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $57.13.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on DVN

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.