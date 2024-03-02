Hodges Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.34 Million Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 168.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 78,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 38.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:CRS opened at $65.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.64. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $74.06. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 27.68%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

