Hodges Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,556 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.07. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $57.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.