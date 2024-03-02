Hodges Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,945 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Calavo Growers worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Calavo Growers by 17.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.61). Calavo Growers had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $241.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.00 million. Research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

