Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,237 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 898.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 481,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 49,278 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its position in Honda Motor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 109,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Honda Motor by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 240,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HMC opened at $36.07 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.52.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $36.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

