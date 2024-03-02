Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,324,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,553 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $37,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,591,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,546,000 after acquiring an additional 850,003 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 855,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,406,000 after acquiring an additional 339,113 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,720,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,949,000 after purchasing an additional 29,715 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,861 shares of company stock worth $750,071. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Further Reading

