Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded by DA Davidson to Buy

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has $15.50 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

