ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Price Target Increased to $4.50 by Analysts at Barclays

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ICL Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

ICL opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $7.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0476 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in ICL Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 43,077,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,923,000 after purchasing an additional 250,673 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ICL Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,894,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after purchasing an additional 419,241 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in ICL Group by 40.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 16,906,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851,284 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in ICL Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,704,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,159,000 after purchasing an additional 138,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,653,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,056,000 after acquiring an additional 363,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

